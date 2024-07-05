18 devotees injured as truck overturns in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) At least 18 people, including the driver, were injured when their loader pickup truck enroute to Sheetla Mata temple in the Kada Dham police station area here overturned, police said on Friday.

Of the injured, six are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they said. Around 24 devotees, all residents of Sundarai village under Nawabganj police station in Pratapgarh district, were enroute to Sheetla Mata temple in Kada Dham in a loader pickup vehicle when it overturned near Lehdari village at around 11 am, Station House Officer (SHO) Dhirendra Singh said.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the side of the road and injuring at least 18 passengers, the SHO said.

Among the injured, Rajan, Rajkumar, Abhas, Prince Kumar, Abhishek Kumar and Raju are in serious condition, the police said.

Twelve passengers, including the driver, sustained minor injuries in the accident and were discharged from the hospital after receiving first aid, they said.

Further investigations are underway in the incident, the police said.