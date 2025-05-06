18 districts in Gujarat to witness mock drills, blackouts

Ahmedabad, May 6 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills and blackouts will be conducted in 18 districts of Gujarat on May 7 as part of a nationwide preparedness exercise to assess the country’s readiness for any hostile attacks, officials said.

While mock drills will be held at vital installations in each of these 18 districts at 4 pm, citizens will participate in 'blackout' mock drills by switching off lights between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said.

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to states to conduct full-scale civil defence mock drills on Wednesday.

In Gujarat, mock drills will be held at Vadodara, Surat, Tapi, Patan, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Mehsana, Narmada, Navsari, Dang, Kutch, Bharuch, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar, he said.

Sanghavi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with senior officials to review the proposed action plan prepared by the authorities to conduct mock drills in different parts of Gujarat, an official release said.

To review the mock drill action plan, the minister held an important meeting in Gandhinagar with key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home) M K Das, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Jayanti Ravi, state Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay and Director General of Civil Defence Manoj Agarwal, the release said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Sanghavi clarified that power supply will not be snapped in these districts during the blackout exercise.

"Authorities will select any two-three vital installations in each of these 18 districts and conduct a surprise mock drill on their premises to check the preparedness as per civil defence guidelines and make people aware on how to react in real emergency situations," he told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Even sarpanchs of villages in these districts are roped in for this exercise, he said.

Sanghavi added that apart from government officials, nearly 10,000 civil defence volunteers will help the authorities in implementing mock drills and blackouts.

"Between 7.30 pm and 8 pm, there will be a blackout mock drill in these 18 districts. I urge people to switch off the lights of their residence or office for half an hour. You can cover the windows to block the lights coming out. It is also advisable that you do not venture out during this period," Sanghavi said.

He urged people to cooperate and make this exercise a success.

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

Provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans are some other measures.

The mock drills also include the operationalisation of hotline and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), testing the functionality of control rooms and shadow control rooms.

"In the current geo-political scenario, new and complex threats/challenges have emerged, hence, it would be prudent that optimum civil defence preparedness in the states/UTs is maintained at all times," the letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards to the states and Union Territories said.

It said the government has decided to organise a civil defence exercise and rehearsal across the 244 categorised civil defence districts in the country on May 7. PTI PJT PD NP