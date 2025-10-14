18 electrical meters damaged in fire in Thane building

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the meter box room of a three-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, damaging 18 meters, officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze was reported in the meter box room located on the ground floor of the Shri Lakshmi Apartment near Kalwa Station Road at 7.28 am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the disaster management team, fire brigade personnel and the private power supplying company staff rushed to the spot.

A preliminary inspection indicated that 18 meters were damaged in the incident, the official said.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, he said, adding the cause of the fire was yet to be determined. PTI COR GK