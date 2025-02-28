18 fishermen rescued from fire-hit trawler off Alibag coast in Raigad

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) As many as 18 fishermen were rescued in a multi-agency operation carried out after a fire broke out on board their trawler near the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) separately said 14 fishermen were treated for burn injuries.

The blaze erupted around 4 am when the trawler was about 7 nautical miles from Akshi coast in Alibag, located 100km from Mumbai, a senior police official said.

He said a distress alert was received from the trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Raigad police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

At least 18 fishermen on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said.

Police suspect that due to a snag in the trawler's engine, oil got collected in the silencer and triggered the fire, he said.

The boat was in the sea for fishing for the last 14 days and returning to Sakhar village in the coastal district when the incident took place, according to the official.

In a statement in Mumbai, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said at about 6.35 am, its ship Savitribai Phule, patrolling off the Maharashtra coast, observed thick smoke emanating on the horizon.

"The ship immediately proceeded towards the smoke with maximum speed. On arrival at datum at 0715 hrs, the ship noticed one IFB (Indian fishing boat) namely Ekvira Mauli engulfed in an inferno. Post-assessment of the situation, the ship responded swiftly and assisted in shifting of 14 fishermen to IFB Dhana Laxmi.

"The fishermen were treated for their burn injuries, provided with succour and reassured of their safety. Master of the distressed IFB reported that the fire had occurred onboard in the engine room," said the statement.

Simultaneously, ICGS Savitribai Phule commenced firefighting efforts onboard the distressed IFB. Firefighting efforts lasted for about two hours and the ship successfully extinguished the fire, it said.

"Subsequently, the ship coordinated for stabilising the distressed IFB by pumping out water and towing it to nearest harbour. At 0955 hrs IFB Kalamba Mauli commenced towing the distressed IFB towards Alibag harbour under escort of another IFB Kalyani," the Coast Guard informed.

"The expertise and commitment of the Indian Coast Guard represent a beacon of light for those in need at sea in these perilous situations, demonstrating unwavering dedication of ICG to maritime safety and rescue of precious lives," said the statement.

Trawler owners said the vessel suffered extensive damage.

"We received a call about the incident around 4 am, following which villagers of Sakhar went to the coast," said Rakesh Gan, who owns the boat along with two siblings.

"There were attempts to douse the fire, but by the time flames were brought under control, the boat had suffered almost 99 per cent damage," said one of the siblings who owns the boat. PTI DC ARU RSY