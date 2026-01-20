18 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 7 Indians who helped them nabbed in Meghalaya

Jowai, Jan 20 (PTI) Eighteen illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and seven Indians who helped them to cross the border were arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A vehicle was intercepted at Amlarem following a pursuit from Lad Demthring around 3 am. Four Bangladeshi nationals were found in the vehicle, which was being driven by a man from Dawki, they said.

Two suspected Indian touts, Meban Dkhar and Melari Rasmut, were nabbed from another vehicle in Lad Demthring.

Based on information provided by the detained touts, police learnt that three more vehicles ferrying illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were travelling from Jowai towards Dawki.

A check post was immediately set up at the Amlarem market, where three vehicles were intercepted, police said.

The vehicles were found ferrying 14 Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

"In total, 18 Bangladeshi nationals, two Indian touts and five drivers were apprehended. Five vehicles were also seized," SP Jagpal Dhanoa Singh said.

A case has been registered under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, he said.

Singh thanked the Village Defence Parties and the headman of Demthring village for their assistance in the operation. PTI JOP SOM