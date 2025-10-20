18 illegal foreigners sent back: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said 11 illegal foreign nationals were arrested in Sribhumi district and sent back.

"Just like Kohli's iconic Straight Drive, we are executing PUSHBACKS straight back to the territory of illegal infiltrators. 18 such pitch invaders have been pushed back early this morning from Sribhumi," Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did not share details such as where these infiltrators came from or their ethnicity.

"Diwali is really the time when the good defeats the evil," Sarma said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. Northeast has a total of three ICPs along India-Bangladesh border and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

There is another ICP in the region at Darranga in Assam along India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that along with the BSF, it would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh in accordance with the law after a political turmoil hit the neighbouring nation last year.

However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR TR MNB