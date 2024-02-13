18 Indian fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy return home

Chennai: As many as 18 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were recently arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy returned home on Tuesday.

Advertisment

They arrived here from Colombo by air and were received by officials of the Tamil Nadu fisheries department and some BJP functionaries.

The fishermen were arrested by the Lankan Navy last month for alleged maritime violations and lodged in a prison there.

A local court ordered their release earlier this month, after which they were kept in a camp there, officials said.

The fishermen left for Ramanathapuram by road in a state government-arranged vehicle.