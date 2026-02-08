18 injured after bus topples in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) At least 18 passengers were injured after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus overturned on the Kasganj Road in Etah district on Sunday, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Bareilly to Etah, lost control while trying to avoid a car in the Kotwali Nagar police station area, police said. It hit the divider and overturned in the middle of the road. Around 50 passengers were onboard at the time of the accident.

Panic broke out inside the bus, but several passengers managed to come out after the rear glass shattered. Locals rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, helping passengers trapped inside the bus, officials said.

Police reached the scene soon after being informed and shifted the injured to Virangana Avantibai Medical College and a private hospital with the help of ambulances.

Most of the injured are said to be out of danger, while the bus driver sustained serious injuries, they said.

After the accident, the bus driver and conductor fled the spot, police added.

SSP Shyam Narayan Singh said the incident is being investigated, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.

"The bus will also undergo a technical inspection. So far, no injured passenger has submitted a complaint. Efforts are on to trace the driver and the conductor," he said.