18 injured as bus overturns in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Eighteen people were injured when their bus lost control and overturned after hitting cattle here on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in Ramchandra Mission area around 1 am when the bus travelling from Sitapur to Haridwar lost control and overturned after an ox came in front of the bus, Circle Officer Somya Pandey said.

A police team that reached the spot took the 18 injured passengers to a hospital and some of the injured were discharged after being administered to first aid.

Further investigation is underway, Pandey said.