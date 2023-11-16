1.8 kg smuggled gold seized at Hyderabad airport, one held

Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) Smuggled gold bars weighing 1.8 kg and valued at Rs 1.11 crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here following which he was arrested, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Based on a tip-off, DRI sleuths intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Tiruchirappalli on November 15 and found the smuggled yellow metal in his possession, a release from DRI said.

During inquiry, the domestic flyer said the gold was smuggled and concealed by a gang member during the international run of the aircraft. He was then asked to retrieve it during the domestic journey of the plane, they said.

The smuggled gold has been confiscated and the passenger was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigations are underway, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH