18 lakh PMAY houses cleared as Sao cabinet in Chhattisgarh meets for first time

Raipur, Dec 14 (PTI) In its first cabinet meeting, the Vishnu Deo Sai-led government in Chhattisgarh on Thursday approved the sanctioning of 18 lakh houses for beneficiaries in rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), a key promise made by the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

The cabinet met here at Mantralaya in the afternoon, a day after Sai took oath as the chief minister. Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, who too were sworn in on Wednesday, were present in the meeting.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Sai said the cabinet decided to clear houses for 18,12,743 needy families in rural areas under PMAY, a flagship scheme of the Centre, and provide them with the required funds. “In our first cabinet (meeting), we have taken only this decision …,” he said.

The CM also alleged that the previous Congress government failed to implement the scheme in the state depriving these families of pucca houses.

Sai claimed that the previous Congress government has financially weakened the state and promised that his government would “cent per cent” fulfil his party’s poll promises in the next five years.

The CM reiterated that on December 25, the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpaye, bonus against paddy procurement for two years which was pending during the previous BJP government (2013-2018) will be given to farmers (who had then sold their paddy).

Asked about his government’s policy to deal with Naxalism, Sai said, “In 15 years (referring to the BJP government from 2003 to 2018), we dealt with Naxalism strongly and in future too, we will continue to fight against the menace strongly.” On allegations of religious conversion of tribals, he accused the previous Congress government of encouraging it for vote bank politics and said his government would explore ways to curb such activities.

Queried about how his government will implement the BJP’s pre-poll promises in the state, Sai said, “We now have a double engine government (BJP at Centre and in state) and it will move fast.” On BJP’s assurance of action in cases of alleged scams that happened in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led government, Sai said they will keep the promises made in his party’s manifesto.

Sao and Sharma were also present at the press conference. PTI TKP NR