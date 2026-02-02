18 laptops stolen from courier firm's godown in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane, Feb 2 (PTI) As many as 18 laptops valued at Rs 12.6 lakh have allegedly been stolen from a courier company's godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

A consignment of laptops had been handed over to the courier company for delivery to Chennai and Bengaluru and kept at its warehouse in the Bhiwandi area.

Some persons allegedly broke open the sealed computer boxes and removed the laptops between September 11 and 25 last year. To conceal the theft, the boxes were refilled with dummy material, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The theft came to light after the consignment failed to reach the intended destinations and the boxes were later checked, he said.

"On verification, it was found that 18 laptops valued at Rs 12,61,730 were missing," the official said.

Based on a complaint by the warehouse manager, the police registered an FIR on January 30 against unidentified persons under relevant legal provisions.

"We are examining the role of the courier company staff involved in handling the shipment and checking transport and delivery records," the official said. PTI COR GK