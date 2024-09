Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) An 18-month-old child died and her mother was injured when a portion of their house collapsed in the Chembur area on Wednesday evening, a fire official said.

According to the official, the incident occurred around 7.30 pm at Saraswati Gully, P L Lokhande Marg, Chembur (W).

The child was identified as Khushi Salve and her mother Kavita Salve.

The official said the mother was undergoing treatment at the Rajawadi hospital. PTI ZA IJT IJT