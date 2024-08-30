18 nabbed from 12 places including Mewat, Jamtara over cyber frauds

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Eighteen people from 12 places, including Mewat and Jamtara, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber frauds, Delhi Police officials said on Friday.

A pan India operation was conducted by a cyber unit of Delhi Police's southwest district, where they managed to crack seven cases of stock market investment fraud, cheating through Telegram and fake customer care numbers, which is a new modus operandi, a statement from the Delhi Police said.

The raids were conducted in Rajasthan's Mewat, Ajmer and Jodhpur; Jharkhand's Jamtara, Giridih, Deoghar and Dumka; Bihar's Samastipur; Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh and Sehore; Uttar Pradesh's Paratapgarh; Karnataka's Devangere and Mumbai, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said 148 complaints at the (National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal) were found to be linked with these arrests.

He said 42 mobile phones, 21 sim cards, six ATM cards, and two fake Aadhaar cards have been recovered from the accused, adding that Rs 35 lakh was also seized in the alleged accounts of the fraudsters.

Meena said complaints related to the cyber-crime have been increasing significantly across Delhi.

"In order to take strict and impactful action against the cyber fraudsters, especially in the area of cyber crime hotspots, teams from the Cyber Police Station of South West District were formed and raids were conducted in six states within a week, and 18 people were nabbed," Meena added. PTI ALK ALK MNK MNK