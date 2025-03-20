National

18 Naxalites, cop killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

NewsDrum Desk
Bijapur: In a massive operation against Left Wing Extremism, security forces killed 18 Naxalites in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, an official said.

A police jawan was also killed in the encounter, he said.

The gunfight broke out at around 7 am in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation in Gangaloor police station area (in Bijapur), he said.

Bodies of 18 Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said.

A jawan of the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit was also killed in the gunfight, he said.

The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

