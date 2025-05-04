18 people arrested in crackdown on organised crime syndicates in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, May 4 (PTI) Eighteen people were arrested with arms and ammunition in a special drive in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Sunday.

The drive was conducted in Aska, Bhanjanagar, Chamakhandi, Kotinada, Polsara and Sheragada police station areas throughout Saturday night in a crackdown on organised crime syndicates, they said.

A total of 17 firearms and 66 rounds were found, following which the arrests were made, they added.

"We will form a special team to bust the supply racket," said IGP (Southern Range) Niti Shekhar.

He said that it is likely the accused have sourced the firearms from outside the state.

SP Suvendu Kumar Patra said that on the basis of intelligence inputs, the drive was conducted and the firearms were seized to prevent organised crimes.

Most of those arrested were history-sheeters with a huge number of criminal cases pending against them, he said.

"We are also looking at the possibility of seizure of properties acquired illegally by the accused persons," he added.