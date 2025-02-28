18 rescued after fire breaks out on fishing trawler off Alibag coast

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) As many as 18 people were rescued after a fire broke out on a fishing trawler near the coast of Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The blaze erupted around 4 am when the trawler was around seven nautical miles from the Akshi coast in Alibag, an official said.

He said a distress alert came from a trawler owned by one Rakesh Gan, following which the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Raigad police rushed to the spot.

At least 18 persons on board the vessel were rescued and brought to the coast safely, the official said. PTI DC ARU