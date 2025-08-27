18 trains cancelled amid heavy rains in Punjab

Ambala (Haryana), Aug 27 (PTI) The Railways has cancelled 18 trains, including New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat, due to heavy rains and floods in Punjab, said an official on Wednesday.

The other trains which have been cancelled included Katra-Subedarganj Express, Udhampur-Pathankot Express, Katra-New Delhi Express, Jammu Tawi-Varanasi Express, Katra-Rishikesh Express and Kalka-Katra Express.

Ambala Division Senior Commercial Manager Naveen Kumar Jha said the down line has been completely affected due to the erosion of Punjab's Chakki river.

The tracks from Pathankot to Kandori (Himachal Pradesh) have been damaged, Jha said, adding that the Jammu route will be affected the most due to the cancellation of these trains.

He said these trains will remain cancelled till further orders and reserved passengers will be informed through SMS.

Jha said the Railways will give full refund of tickets to all the passengers.

Swollen rivers and incessant rains have submerged many villages and low-lying areas in several districts of Punjab. PTI COR CHS KVK KVK