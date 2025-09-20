18 wild boars rescued from well

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Sep 20 (PTI) The Fire and Rescue Services personnel saved 18 wild boars from a 70-feet-deep well near Anthiyur, officials said.

Based on information that some wild boars fell into a private well in Michael Palayam forest area near Anthiyur on Friday at noon, a team of fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot and found 18 wild boars inside the well owned by one Muthuraman, they added.

They spent more than two hours rescuing all the wild boars from the well. Later, with the help of forest officials, all 18 wild boars were released into the Anthiyur forest, officials said. PTI CORR ADB