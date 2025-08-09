18 women from 5 states celebrate Raksha Bandhan with security personnel guarding India-China border

Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) Eighteen women from five states, representing all major religions and ethnic groups of the country, tied 'rakhi' on the wrists of security personnel guarding the India-China border in Sikkim.

The women from Sikkim, UP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Assam tied rakhis on the wrists of soldiers posted at Nathu La, located at 14,250 ft, and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lungthung Camp, located at 12,500 ft.

The women, at first, tied 'rakhi' to Sikkim's Chief Secretary Ravindra Telang in Gangtok.

They then travelled to the remote locations to tie rakhi to the wrists of security personnel, a statement said.

"We are here to spread love and gratitude to our soldier brothers who stay away from their families so we can live peacefully," said Shruti Verma from Chhattisgarh.

Social worker Hemant Yadav, who organised the programme, said the spirit of national integration and emotional bonding was at the heart of the Raksha Bandhan celebrations organised at the India-China border.

Thirty-five people from his organisation also celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the SSB Headquarters at Ranipool in Gangtok. PTI COR SOM