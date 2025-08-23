18-year-old attacked following minor scuffle in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) A street quarrel in southeast Delhi's Madanpur Khadar escalated into a violent assault on an 18-year-old man, prompting police to register a case and launch a hunt for the accused, an official said on Saturday.

The incident that was reported late on Friday night came to light after a video purportedly showing the scuffle went viral on social media.

Police said the clash occurred following an argument between the victim and a group of boys who were allegedly blocking his way.

Two PCR calls were received around 10:25 pm from D-1 Block, Madanpur Khadar, one reporting an assault with a knife and the other alleging a quarrel after a girl was harassed by a group of people.

"A team immediately reached the spot, where the injured person, identified as Somit (18), a resident of JJ Colony, Madanpur Khadar, was found and shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital for treatment," a senior police officer said.

A preliminary enquiry, however, ruled out both the allegations of the girl being harassed and the use of a knife.

"The probe so far indicates that the victim was returning home from the market with his sister when an argument broke out after the girl asked a group of boys standing on the street to give way. This escalated into an assault on the victim," the officer said.

Police said the victim suffered injuries during the altercation, but his condition is stable. The purported video of the incident is being verified, they added.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Kalindi Kunj police station.

"The accused have been identified and multiple teams are conducting raids to nab them," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ ANM RC