18-year-old boy drowns in Thane lake

Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Monday.

The teenager's body was recovered from the Rayladevi Lake in the Wagle Estate area after hours of search and rescue efforts, he said.

Sahil Ghorpade, a resident of Sathenagar, had gone swimming with his friends on Sunday evening, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

He drowned due to the unpredictable depth and water levels, he said.

The official said teams from the disaster management cell, police personnel, fire department staff with an emergency tender and rescue vehicle, and an ambulance rushed to the scene and the body was fished out in the wee hours of Monday.