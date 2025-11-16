18-year-old dies by suicide in Solapur after posting note on Instagram

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) An 18-year-old resident of Solapur city in Maharashtra allegedly died by suicide in his home after posting a note on Instagram, police said on Sunday.

Yogesh Ashok Khyage’s parent found him hanging after returning home from a relative’s house on Saturday, said an official from Vijapur police station.

He lived in the Sushil Nagar area and worked at a bakery, the official said.

Before ending his life, Khyage shared a story on Instagram in which he wrote “end is beginning”, he said.

Police have begun an investigation to ascertain what pushed him to take the extreme step, the official said. PTI ZA NR