18-year-old girl hacked to death by father in Bidar after she refused to marry

Bidar (Karnataka), Feb 8 (PTI) A 18-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father after she allegedly refused to marry a person of his interest, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 3 pm in Aurad taluka of this district, they said.

Police said the accused father, identified as Motiram, was arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the girl was hacked to death by her father. She had an affair with a boy from her caste. Last month, she eloped with him following which a complaint was lodged by her parents. Both of them were secured by the police and the girl was safely handed over to her parents.

Later, both the girl and the boy ended their relationship. The girl's father also faced a lot of humiliation because of her affair.

On Friday, the victim's father tried to convince the girl to marry someone of his interest. But she refused saying she was not interested in marrying anyone. This angered him and in a fit of rage, he allegedly thrashed her with a wooden stick and hit her head. He then allegedly strangled her using a rope, which led to her death, a senior police officer said.

When the incident happened, the victim's mother was not at home as she had gone to fetch water, he said.

"We have registered a case of murder at Santhpur police station and arrested the accused father in connection with the incident," he added. PTI AMP KH