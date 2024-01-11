18-year-old girl killed by slitting her throat in Rajasthan's Bhilwara; 2 detained: Police

Jaipur, Jan 11 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl was allegedly killed by slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Thursday, police said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident and are being interrogated, they added.

Police said the girl was found dead in her house in Barsani village, adding that it appears that she was killed when the other members of the family were asleep.

The body has been kept in a hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Police said the case is being investigated from all angles. PTI AG RC