18-year-old girl's semi-nude body found in UP's Etah, relatives allege sexual assault

Etah(UP), Nov 19 (PTI) An 18-year-old girl, who went missing a day earlier, was found dead in a drain in the Saket area of the district, officials said.

The victim, who had gone missing the Tuesday afternoon, was searched by her family through the night. Later the family was informed by villagers on Wednesday morning after they spotted the semi-nude body body in the drain, police said.

Relatives alleged the possibility of sexual assault, saying she had no enmity with anyone, police said.

Police are probing whether the death was accidental, suicide, or a case of murder with the body being dumped in the drain, they said.

Circle Officer Kritika Singh inspected the spot, and forensic and dog squads were deployed, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police said the cause of death will be clear after the report and that all angles are being investigated.