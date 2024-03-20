18-year-old hurt after falling off train while trying to prevent snatching attempt: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old man received injuries in the leg after he fell off a moving train while trying to prevent a snatching attempt near the Sarai Rohilla railway station on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, they added.

The victim is a Class-12 student preparing for government examinations in Haryana's Sirsa, police said.

He was standing near the doors of a train while he was returning back to Sirsa, when an unidentified man allegedly snatched his mobile phone, police said. Trying to foil the snatching attempt, the victim fell off the train and was seriously injured, they added.

"An investigation has been launched. Teams have been formed to nab the accused," a senior police officer said.

Officials said a cousin and a friend of the victim, who were also with him, stopped the train by pulling the chain and alerted police.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

"He is undergoing treatment. We have registered an FIR and started further investigation in the matter," the officer said. PTI BM RC