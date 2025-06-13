18-year-old killed after argument over tobacco; his two friends held

Nagpur, Jun 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by his two friends after a heated argument with them over tobacco in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on June 9 and the victim was identified as Aryan Wahile, they said.

Aryan, a balloon decorator, often worked with accused Rahul Shyam Hazare (24) and Nageshwar alias Sonu Masram (23). A quarrel broke out after Aryan asked Rahul to give him 'kharra', a mixture of tobacco and areca nut, an official of Ajni police station said.

The argument turned violent, and Rahul allegedly hit Aryan on the head with an iron rod. Aryan was found unconscious the next day and died at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, he said.

Although it was initially considered an accidental death, the post-mortem confirmed that the death occurred due to head injury, he said, adding that the accused duo was booked for culpable homicide and arrested. PTI COR NP