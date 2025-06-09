18-year-old man from UP robbed while selling animals in Delhi's Jafrabad, 3 held

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, who sold goats for a living, was allegedly assaulted and robbed of more than Rs 49,000 in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on June 7 near Jafrabad Metro Station at around 7 am when Mohammad Chahat, from Goripur village in Baghpat, had arrived in the area to sell animals.

While he was near the metro station, four unidentified men allegedly accosted him, physically assaulted him, and fled with his bag that had Rs 49,200 in cash, police said.

Police scanned CCTV footage and apprehend three of the accused -- Adnan (20), Aman (19), and Ayan (20), -- residents of the Welcome area.

According to a police officer, Rs 37,000 have been from their possession. During interrogation, the three admitted to their involvement in the crime and revealed information about a fourth accomplice who is currently absconding.

Efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said. PTI BM OZ OZ