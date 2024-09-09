18-year-old man stabbed to death over brother's affair in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death here following a quarrel with four people over his brother's affair with the sister of one of the assailants, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. The victim was identified as Rahul and his body with multiple stab wounds was found near Nangli underpass, they said.

According to police, Rahul's younger brother Rohit was in a relationship with the sister of the main accused who had asked him to stay away from her.

On Sunday night, the accused called Rahul to discuss the matter. Soon, the accused's uncle and two others arrived there and an argument ensued.

The accused then stabbed Rahul and fled from the spot, police said.

Two people, including the main accused, involved in the murder were held on Monday while efforts are being made to arrest the others, police said.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Swaroop Nagar police station. PTI ALK RHL