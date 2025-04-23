18-year-old Varanasi student allegedly shot dead in school

Varanasi (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) An 18-year-old student died during treatment after allegedly being shot in a private school located here in Khushalnagar, a police official said.

DCP Varuna Zone Pramod Kumar said, "We received information on Tuesday afternoon about a gunshot in the parking compound of Gyandeep Public School located in Khushalnagar of Shivpur police station area from the manager of the school Ravi Singh. A student Hemant Singh, who had appeared in class 12th examination from this school this year, got injured and later died during treatment." Kumar said all evidence has been collected from the spot of the incident. The pistol from which the bullet was fired has also been taken into custody by the police, he said.

The DCP said school manager Ravi Singh, deceased student Hemant Singh and two other people are seen going towards the room where the firing took place.

He said prima facie, some personal dispute is surfacing as the cause behind the incident. All those who were present in the closed room have been arrested, police said, and added that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

"Three persons including school manager Ravi Singh have been arrested by the police," the DCP said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS