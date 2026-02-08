18-year-old woman raped in UP village

Banda (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man when she had gone to light a lamp at a temple here, police said on Sunday.

Enraged by the incident, the villagers set the accused's motorcycle on fire, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Chitrakoot Satyapal Singh said that according to the complaint, the incident occurred on Saturday evening when the woman had gone to light a lamp at a temple. The accused, Rajesh Kumar (24), who was already present there, tied the girl's hand with a scarf (dupatta) and raped her.

Singh said that when the woman did not return home for a long time, her family went to the temple. Rajesh had fled, leaving his motorcycle and clothes behind.

The villagers then began searching for him. When they couldn't find him, they set his motorcycle on fire, Singh said.

Based on the family's complaint, a case has been registered, and the victim's medical examination was conducted on Sunday.

A large number of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and police personnel have been deployed in the village for security. Eight police teams have also been formed to arrest the accused, police said.