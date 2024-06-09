18-year stint in public service has come to an end: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 9 (PTI) Former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday said that his 18-year-long stint in public service has come to an end.

Chandrasekhar, who was the Minister of State for Information Technology, Electronics, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Jal Shakti in the last Modi government, lost to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat after a neck-and-neck fight in the 2024 general elections.

In a post on social media platform X, he said that he never intended to end his 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election.

He also said that he had the privilege to serve with PM Modi for three years.

"Today curtains down on my 18-year stint in public service, of which three years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0.

"I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service as a candidate who lost an election, but that's how it's turned out," he said in his post.

Chandrasekhar extended his thanks to everyone he met and those who supported him, especially the karyakartas and leaders who "inspired and energised" him.

"Thanks also to my colleagues in the government over the last three years. As a @BJP4India karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party," he said on X. PTI HMP HMP ANE