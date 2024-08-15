180 bottles of illegal English liquor seized in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP), Aug 15 (PTI) A team of Hamirpur Police seized 180 bottles of illegal English liquor during routine patrolling here, officials said on Thursday.

Chaman Lal from, a resident of Doh Dakh village in Mandi district, was bringing the liquor illegally in a private vehicle without any legal documents, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur said.

The police team intercepted his vehicle near Sukangwan village in Hamirpur and recovered 15 cartons filled with the liquor bottles.

A case has been registered against the accused in Bhoranj Police Station under relevant sections of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act and further investigation is underway, Thakur said. PTI COR BPL OZ SKY SKY