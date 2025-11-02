180 Rajasthan Police Service officers transferred across state

Jaipur, Nov 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has transferred 180 officers in a major reshuffle, officials said on Sunday.

The order for the transfer of Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officers was issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma on Saturday night.

Several RPS officers were redesignated in the Jaipur Police Commissionerate.

Kotwali Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anoop Singh has been posted as the Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) at the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), while Kishore Singh, earlier ACP (Police Lines), has been appointed to be the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Traffic, Jaipur.

Mukesh Kumar Joshi has been transferred to be the Circle Officer (CO) of Jamwaramgarh.

Sonchan Verma -- who was earlier ACP (Cyber Crime) -- will now serve as the ACP Traffic (East) in Jaipur. Shivratan Godara, ACP (Shastri Nagar), has been shifted to Bikaner city as the ACP.

Behror CO Kritika Yadav has been posted as the DSP (Civil Rights) at the police headquarters in Jaipur.

Bhawani Singh, CO Makrana, has been appointed to be the ACP Chaksu, while Rajendra Kumar Meena, who was DSP (SC/ST Cell) in Dholpur earlier, is now transferred to be the ACP Kotwali, Jaipur.

Officials said the reshuffle aims to streamline policing operations and strengthen field-level supervision across districts.