1,800 kg waste cleared from Arunachal river in cleanliness drive by NGO

Itanagar, Jan 3 (PTI) Around 1,800 kg of waste was removed from the Yagamso River during a cleanliness drive conducted by an NGO along the Energy park stretch here on Saturday.

The large volume of waste collected from the river mainly comprised household plastic items and debris from building construction, highlighting the growing impact of improper waste disposal on urban water bodies, an NGO official said.

To ensure environmentally responsible disposal, the volunteers of Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) segregated the waste at the site itself.

Plastic waste and construction materials were transported to the dumping site for further processing, while organic wet waste was composted in nearby pits to naturally enrich the soil, the official said.

The drive witnessed active participation from the Nyishi Students' Union of Rajiv Gandhi University, along with social media influencers Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor, who joined hands to spread awareness on river conservation.