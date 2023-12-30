18,000 police personnel to watch over Chennai as city celebrates New Year

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) A strong posse of 18,000 personnel, including officers, has been deployed to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations in the city, police said on Saturday, adding that a number of safety measures are also in place.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has directed officials to implement comprehensive security measures to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations.

Detailing some of the safety measures, a City Police press release said the public are prohibited from entering the sea from the evening of Sunday to the next day and that bursting of firecrackers is strictly banned in all locations, including public places and residential areas.

Coastal areas including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelankarai will be monitored, it added.

A total of 18,000 police personnel will be keeping vigil across the city. Vehicle inspection teams and road safety teams will also be deployed. PTI SA SA ANE