181 DNLA militants formally surrender in Assam

Haflong (Assam), Oct 28 (PTI) A total of 181 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) on Saturday formally surrendered and joined the mainstream, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

At an official function here, the cadres, including five women extremists, formally laid down their arms and received financial aid from Sarma.

These militants also deposited 43 arms, including eight AK-series rifles, one M-20 rifle and one M-16 rifle, 1,161 ammunition and three grenades.

"With the blessings of PM Narendra Modi, Assam ended insurgency in tribal areas in April 2023 after signing of the peace deal with the DNLA in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah," Sarma said.

Each of the 181 surrendered cadres would receive a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh as a rehabilitation package, he added.

"Since May 2021, nearly 7,200 insurgents have surrendered in Assam. The number of lives lost to extremist violence stands at zero, which is a stark contrast to the tragic toll of over 400 two decades ago," Sarma said.

Among the militants who surrendered were DNLA chairman Kharmindao Dimasa alias Etika Diphusa, commander-in-chief Naiding Dimasa alia Mushrang and general secretary Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa.

The DNLA was formed under the leadership of Naisodao Dimasa and Kharmindao Dimasa in April, 2019 with around 30 cadres, and eventually its strength increased.

The organisation had its base in Dimapur, Nagaland from where it resorted to subversive activities in the twin hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao in Assam. Their main demand was a separate state, 'Dimaraji', covering Dima Hasao, parts of Karbi Anglong and Hojai districts.

Speaking at the function, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Ravi Kota said the overall law and order scenario in the context of extremist violence in the state has improved considerably.

"In 1991, the number of civilians killed in extremist violence in the state was 163. It increased to 412 in 2000, an all-time high. However, now under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Assam, the figure has been reduced to zero," he added.

Kota said that the continuous improvement in law and order has led to a positive development in Assam and as a result, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA has been withdrawn from almost all the districts, except Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar. PTI TR COR TR SOM