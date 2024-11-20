18.14% voter turnout in Maharashtra till 11 am, Mumbai city records 15.78% polling

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 18.14 per cent till 11 am as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, election officials said.

Gadchiroli district recorded 30 per cent turnout in the first four hours of voting. Aheri in the district saw 30.6 per cent voting, while Armori assembly registered 30.75 per cent polling.

Mumbai city district recorded 15.78 per cent voting, while that of Mumbai suburban district was 17.99 per cent.

The Colaba assembly segment in the megapolis registered 13.03 per cent polling, Mahim 19.66 per cent and Worli 14.59 per cent. In Mumbai suburban, Bhandup polled 23.42 per cent votes.

In Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 18.22 per cent.

The Nagpur South-West constituency, from where Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in the fray, the voter turnout was 19.91 per cent till 11 am, the officials said.

In Baramati in Pune district, from where Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is fighting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the poll percentage was 18.81 per cent, they added.