182 FIRs registered against wrong-side driving in Delhi between Jan 3 and Feb 9

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police has registered 182 FIRs against violators for wrong-side driving from January 3 to February 9, with the New Delhi Range recording the highest number of cases, according to official data.

In Delhi, driving on the wrong side of the road is no longer being treated as a minor traffic violation, but as a serious and life-threatening offence, a senior police officer said.

The figures translate to an average of five FIRs being lodged every day against motorists found driving against the designated flow of traffic.

According to official data, the highest number of cases, 53, were registered in the New Delhi Range during the period. The Southern Range recorded 37 FIRs, while the Central, Northern and Western Ranges each reported 27 cases. The Eastern Range registered 11 FIRs.

A senior police officer said that cases were lodged under Section 281 (rash driving) (upto six months imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000 or both) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

"Wrong-side, breaking traffic rules and jumping lights while driving significantly increases the risk of head-on collisions, grievous injuries to motorists and pedestrians, and fatal road accidents. Whereas driving in the opposite direction puts not only the violator but also innocent road users at extreme risk. Head-on crashes at high speed leave little scope for survival," the police officer said.

The officer emphasised that strict enforcement measures were being undertaken across the city at the direction of senior officers of the Delhi Traffic Police.

The officer said that surveillance through CCTV cameras, AI-based high technology cameras and deployment of traffic personnel and intensified patrolling at major intersections, flyovers and other vulnerable stretches are part of the ongoing drive.

"Everyone must drive in the proper lane and strictly follow the speed limit. High speed can prove fatal. While driving, people must keep their phones aside and must not indulge in making reels or scrolling social media. A few seconds of distraction can cost a life," the officer added.

Police said that violators are being identified through electronic surveillance as well as on-ground checks, and legal action is being initiated promptly. In addition to registration of FIRs, vehicles are being seized in serious cases and driving licences are being recommended for suspension.

The crackdown comes in the backdrop of several fatal accidents in recent months linked to reckless and wrong-side driving. In one such incident on February 3, a 23-year-old man, Sahil, was killed in a head-on collision in Delhi's Dwarka after a speeding SUV allegedly rammed into his motorcycle.

Mother of Sahil has alleged that the SUV driver's sister was recording a high-speed "fun reel" at the time of the crash. The impact of the collision proved fatal for Sahil, drawing sharp attention to the dangers of speeding and distracted driving.

Police said such incidents underline the urgent need for behavioural change among motorists. "Wrong-side driving combined with overspeeding and mobile phone usage multiplies the risk manifold. Road safety is a shared responsibility," the officer said.

The Delhi Police has appealed to citizens to strictly adhere to traffic norms and avoid shortcuts that endanger lives.