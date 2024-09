Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government transferred 183 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers on Monday.

The Department of Personnel issued the transfer list according to which joint secretary in chief minister's officer Jaswant Singh was transferred to Bikaner as additional divisional commissioner.

The list included several additional collectors and sub divisional officers. PTI SDA KSS KSS