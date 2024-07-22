185 camps set up in Delhi for kanwar yatris: Atishi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Monday said 185 camps are being set up in the national capital to welcome kanwar yatris.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said around 15 to 20 lakh kanwars are expected to pass through Delhi.

"There are 185 Kanwar shivirs being put up. We try to ensure the best arrangement. We are setting up waterproof tents complete with furniture and bedding. The camps also have medical facilities. These kanwar yatris walk barefoot, and since it is monsoon season, they are also prone to water-borne diseases. So medical facilities are also available at these camps," she said.

The minister said Kanwars will start coming to Delhi after July 25, and the arrangements at the camps will be completed in the next couple of days.

The Kanwar Yatra commenced on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday and will culminate on August 2, as Ganga water will be offered to Lord Shiva.

A large number of 'Kanwariyas' will reach Delhi, while some of them will go to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi borders.