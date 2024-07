Bengaluru, Jul 9 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 185 positive cases of dengue in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cumulative cases to 7,547, the Health Department stated on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, 948 patients were tested for dengue in the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 185 cases were reported positive and 62 among them are active cases (hospitalised). PTI AMP ROH