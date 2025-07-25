185 refugees from Pakistan granted Indian citizenship in Gujarat

Rajkot, Jul 25 (PTI) A total of 185 refugees from Pakistan residing in parts of Gujarat were granted Indian citizenship here on Friday, the state government said.

These refugees living in Kutch, Morbi and Rajkot districts of the state were granted Indian citizenship during an event attended by Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

These 185 persons belonging to minority communities were granted citizenship under provisions of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the government said in a release.

Referring to the atrocities being committed against minority Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist communities in Pakistan, Sanghavi said the suffering and agony of these displaced people were beyond imagination as some lost their kin while others left Pakistan after their homes were set on fire.

Talking about a woman doctor who was among those who was granted citizenship, Sanghavi told the audience that when she was about to start her practice after completing her medical studies in Pakistan, she was subjected to atrocities and was left with no other option than to leave that country with her parents.

"India is a country where all religions are respected, where humanity is respected. Today, if people of the world want to see how human rights can be protected, they should come to India and Gujarat," he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saving the lives of such displaced people by bringing the latest citizenship act.

The minister asked the administration to ensure that these Indian citizens also get the benefits of government schemes, and gave an assurance to the beneficiaries that they will be treated like a family in Gujarat and their children will get equal opportunities for progress.

The beneficiaries also expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his government for the support and warmth, the release said. PTI COR PJT PD NP