185 students awarded degrees at NIT-Mizoram's convocation

Aizawl, Nov 25 (PTI) The convocation of NIT-Mizoram was held on Tuesday, and 185 students from different departments were awarded degrees.

IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, who was the chief guest of the 9th convocation, said education is the most powerful weapon that can change the world.

Lauding the institute's research output, innovation, and industry linkages, he expressed confidence that its graduates would excel globally while remaining rooted in the ethos of service to the nation.

NIT-Mizoram's Board of Governors chairperson Harshavardhan Neotia of the Ambuja Neotia Group hailed the institute's impressive 97.1 per cent placement record, and sustained presence in the NIRF 101-150 rank band.

NIT-Mizoram director S Sundar said 12 patents were granted to faculty members this year, spanning areas such as high-altitude wind power generation, advanced machining tools, hydrokinetic and wind turbines, and nano-regime dielectric capacitive systems. PTI CORR SOM