186 roads, including 3 National Highways, closed in Himachal, MeT predicts wet spell

Shimla, Apr 2 (PTI) A total of 186 roads, including three National Highways, are still closed in Himachal Pradesh even though the state witnessed a dry day on Monday.

Advertisment

According to the state emergency operation centre, 175 roads are closed in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district.

The Shimla MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 3 to 6 and issued yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places from Wednesday to Friday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of April 2 and another such disturbance from April 5, the MeT said.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, and Keylong was coldest at night recording a low of minus 3.1 degree C while Una was hottest during the day recording a high of 33.4 degree Celsius on Monday. PTI/BPL AS AS