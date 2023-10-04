18.68 lakh young voters eligible to exercise franchise in Chhattisgarh polls

Raipur, Oct 4 (PTI) As many as 18.68 lakh people, aged between 18 years and 22 years, are eligible to exercise their franchise for the time in the upcoming assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, said the state election commission on Wednesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale told reporters that as per the final revised electoral list, 2.03 crore voters, including 1.01 crore males and 1.02 crore females, are eligible to cast their ballot in the state.

A total of 18.68 lakh people, between 18 and 22, are eligible to vote for the time in the assembly elections due by the year-end, she said.

The electoral list has 1.6 lakh voters with disabilities, she said.

The list also has 1.86 lakh senior citizens (above 80 years) and 19,839 service voters, she said, adding that the state will have 24,109 polling booths for the upcoming assembly elections. PTI COR NR