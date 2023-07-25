187 dengue cases reported in Delhi from Jan 1 to July 22 this year

New Delhi: Nearly 190 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year till July 22, the highest for the period since 2018, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

The report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also said that 61 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

As many as 187 cases of dengue have been reported in Delhi this year till July 22. The number of dengue cases reported in July so far stood at 65. It was 40 in June and 23 in May, according to the report.

In 2022, Delhi reported 159 dengue cases between January 1 and July 15. During the same period in 2021, the city reported 47 dengue cases, 26 in 2020, 34 in 2019 and 49 in 2018.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has recently said that there is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas.

She added that departments concerned have been directed to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear the silt and sludge left by the flood waters.