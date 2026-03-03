187th birth anniversary of industrialist J N Tata celebrated in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Mar 3 (PTI) The 187th birth anniversary of industrialist and philanthropist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata was celebrated in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in a social media post, remembered J N Tata on the occasion.

"On the birth anniversary of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group who showed the path of industrial progress to the nation, I offer a hundred salutations.

"The modern, prosperous, and strong industrial system that Jamsetji Tata envisioned has today become the strong foundation of the country's development journey. May this journey of the Tata Group, which began from Jharkhand, continue forward relentlessly and with strength," he said.

The event was celebrated by Tata Steel, with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and his family, besides Tata Steel and Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and Tata Steel CEO and MD T V Narendran and other members of the Board of Directors attending the function in Jamshedpur.

A total of 42 contingents representing various divisions of Tata Steel and other Tata Group companies participated in a ceremonial parade to pay homage to the founder.

About 25 roundabouts, over a dozen heritage buildings, parks and main streets of Jamshedpur were decorated with special illumination on the occasion. PTI BS ACD