1.89 lakh vehicles in Goa crossed 15 years age but are yet to renew registration: Minister

Panaji, Aug 6 (PTI) As many as 1.89 lakh vehicles, including public transport buses, in Goa have crossed 15 years of age but have yet to renew their registration, the legislative assembly was told on Wednesday.

Additionally, almost 50,000 vehicles will complete 15 years in the current financial year, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho stated in a written reply.

"A total of 1,89,670 vehicles have crossed 15 years of age but are yet to renew their registration. They include 1.02 lakh two-wheelers, 2,334 three-wheelers, 49,895 four-wheelers and 2,365 buses. Additionally, 49,628 registered motor vehicles will complete 15 years during the current financial year," the minister said.

According to data shared by the Transport Department, the number of 15-year-old vehicles that renewed their fitness stood at 10,454 in 2022-23, 9,883 in 2023-24, and 7,773 so far in 2024-25.

Godinho said the government had notified the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Policy, 2023, to address the issue of ageing and potentially polluting vehicles.

"The policy encourages the voluntary scrapping of old vehicles by offering financial incentives to owners," he said, adding that vehicle owners are eligible for a tax concession of 25 per cent for non-transport vehicles and 15 per cent for transport vehicles, or Rs 75,000, whichever is lower, when purchasing new vehicles. PTI RPS NSK